Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Illinois Tool Works worth $140,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $11,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $209.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

