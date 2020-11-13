Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Up 8.4%

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.07. 242,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 325,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit