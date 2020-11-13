Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.07. 242,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 325,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

