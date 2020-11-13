ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 379,439 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

