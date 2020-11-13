Independent Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €28.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.