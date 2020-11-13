Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFXA. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

