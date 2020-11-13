Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.17. 2,173,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,514,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several research firms recently commented on INSG. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

