Insider Buying: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00.

C Christopher Gaut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

NYSE:FET opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FET shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

