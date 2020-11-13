Insider Selling: CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Sells $63,900.00 in Stock

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CDK Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

