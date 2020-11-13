Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells 769,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 769,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $176,870.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $90,825.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,115,970 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $245,513.40.

On Monday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $605,796.31.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $300,714.48.

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $29,150.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.21 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period.

GTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.