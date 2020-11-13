Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

