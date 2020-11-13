Insider Selling: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Sells 50,518 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ORN stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

