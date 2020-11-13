Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

ITPOF opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $267.77 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.