Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Timothy Justyn Sells 10,000 Shares

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 337,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

