Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) CFO Steven Winfield Knerr Sells 2,500 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

ISDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

