Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Trading Down 20%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,123,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 172,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

