Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $182.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.85 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

