Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €48.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.60 ($52.47).

FRA DPW opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.69. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit