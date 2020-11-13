Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €48.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.60 ($52.47).

FRA DPW opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.69. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

