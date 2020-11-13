Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 45.4% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 101,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.