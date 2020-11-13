Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF opened at $41.87 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.