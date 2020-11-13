Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF opened at $41.87 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

