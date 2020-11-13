JMP Securities Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $435.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $365.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $414.18 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $429.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.02 and a 200-day moving average of $354.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

