JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €274.00 ($322.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €277.17 and a 200 day moving average of €250.16. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12 month high of €317.45 ($373.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Analyst Recommendations for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

