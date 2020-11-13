JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €274.00 ($322.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €277.17 and a 200 day moving average of €250.16. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12 month high of €317.45 ($373.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

