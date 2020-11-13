JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €46.50 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.95 ($90.53).

EPA AIR opened at €84.61 ($99.54) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.07. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit