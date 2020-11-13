JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €46.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.95 ($90.53).

EPA AIR opened at €84.61 ($99.54) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.07. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

