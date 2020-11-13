JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€49.52” Price Target for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

DPW stock opened at €38.92 ($45.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.69. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

