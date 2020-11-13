JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.95 ($51.70).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €39.55 ($46.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.79. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

