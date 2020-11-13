JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.95 ($51.70).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €39.55 ($46.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.79. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

About BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit