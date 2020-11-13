Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.62% of Kellogg worth $137,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,716,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after buying an additional 431,358 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $65.10 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

