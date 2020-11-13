KeyCorp Boosts Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $34.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -206.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,380.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 398,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

