Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KLPEF. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Klépierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

