Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

