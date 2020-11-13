Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.09 ($55.40).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.