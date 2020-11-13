L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 271.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 604,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth $8,266,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.