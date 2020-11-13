Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 368,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 890,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $166.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 66.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 837.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

