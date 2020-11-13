Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded at HSBC

Nov 13th, 2020

HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Investec downgraded Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

