Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Investec downgraded Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

