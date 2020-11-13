Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Cut to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.03.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

