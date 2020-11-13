LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.94 ($64.63).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €50.78 ($59.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.71. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

