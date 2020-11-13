LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.94 ($64.63).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €50.78 ($59.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

