Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 390.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

NYSE LVS opened at $55.56 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.