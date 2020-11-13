Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.94.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lear by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Lear by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.