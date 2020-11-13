Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 1,364 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.04.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.