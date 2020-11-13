Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) PT Set at C$0.75 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXE. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.85.

LXE opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

