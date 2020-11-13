Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.33.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

