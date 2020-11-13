Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €255.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €225.99 ($265.87).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at €217.80 ($256.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €200.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion and a PE ratio of 52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.