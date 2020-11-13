Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.44, a PEG ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 1,570,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

