L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.40

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 144016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

L’Oréal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

