LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.35

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.35 and last traded at $115.15, with a volume of 95330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

