Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.58.

NYSE MMP opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $408,626,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,525,000 after buying an additional 398,971 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after buying an additional 210,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

