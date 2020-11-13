Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

MANU stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $595.38 million, a P/E ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 530,399 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $8,453,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Manchester United by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its stake in Manchester United by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $3,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

