Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Scott E. Mcdowell Sells 2,283 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MAS opened at $54.08 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

