MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading Up 8.7%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 378,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 271,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. TheStreet upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.