Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.34. 179,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 124,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

