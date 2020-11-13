Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAT. ValuEngine lowered Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,355.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

